US says Russia used experimental missile to strike Dnipro, not intercontinental ballistic missile

Oleh PavliukThursday, 21 November 2024, 19:58
US says Russia used experimental missile to strike Dnipro, not intercontinental ballistic missile
Stock photo: getty Images

The missile Russia used to strike Dnipro on the morning of 21 November was an "experimental medium-range ballistic missile", not an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

Source: CNN, citing a US official, as reported by European Pravda

Details: CNN source revealed that the US was aware of the potential use of an experimental missile and warned Ukraine and other countries in advance. The official added that Russia likely has only "a handful of these experimental missiles".

The US official also noted that Ukraine has endured "countless attacks" from Russia, including strikes involving missiles with "significantly larger warheads" than the medium-range ballistic missile used on Dnipro.

Background:

  • Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia used an ICBM during the latest missile attack on Dnipro. Ukrainska Pravda sources suggested it could have been the Rubezh missile, a potential nuclear-capable delivery system.
  • However, two Western officials told Reuters that early data did not confirm the use of an ICBM by Russia.
  • In his address on 21 November, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin essentially confirmed the US reports, stating that during the morning attack on Dnipro on 21 November, Russia used an Oreshnik medium-range missile.

