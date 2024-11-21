Zelenskyy: Russian strike with new missile means significant escalation of war

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reacted to Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's announcement about the use of an Oreshnik medium-range missile against Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter)

Quote: "Today, Putin has admitted taking the second step this year towards escalating and expanding this war. A new ballistic missile was used. Putin struck our city of Dnipro – one of the largest cities in Ukraine. This is a clear and severe escalation in the scale and brutality of this war - a cynical violation of the UN Charter by Russia. Let me emphasise: this is already Russia’s second step towards escalation this year. The first such step was involving North Korea in the war against Ukraine with a contingent of at least 11,000 soldiers."

Details: The president said that Putin has taken both of these steps while ignoring global calls to avoid escalation. "He disregards calls from China, Brazil, European countries, the US and other countries," Zelenskyy stated.

The president also recalled that Ukraine has used long-range weapons before, which is not a new development.

Quote: "And we have every right to do so under international law. Our right to self-defence is the same as that of any other nation. When Russian missiles hit our cities, when Iranian-made Shahed drones attack Ukraine every night, when a North Korean contingent is deployed on our border, Putin is not only prolonging the war—he is spitting in the face of those in the world who genuinely want peace to be restored.

The world must respond. Right now, there is no strong reaction from the world. Putin is very sensitive to such reactions. He is testing you, dear partners. It is clear to everyone who the sole culprit of this war is – who started it on 24 February and who continues to pour all resources into its continuation. He must be stopped.

A lack of tough reactions to Russia’s actions sends a message that such behaviour is acceptable. This is what Putin is doing."

