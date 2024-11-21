White House says Russia's missile launch will not deter weapons deliveries to Ukraine

The US said that it would continue to provide new arms packages to Ukraine and work to speed up their delivery amid Russia's attack with an Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile.

Source: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre during a briefing

Details: During the briefing, Jean-Pierre confirmed that the US had informed Ukraine and its allies in advance about Russia’s planned launch of a medium-range missile. She emphasised that the US sees no indications of Russia preparing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

The press secretary referenced President Joe Biden’s earlier announcement this year about providing Ukraine with 100 additional missiles to strengthen its air defence capabilities.

Quote: "Many of these are air defence missiles have been delivered already, and deliveries of additional air defence missiles to Ukraine are ongoing. And so we're going to continue to do that to make sure they're strengthening their capabilities, including air defence and putting Ukraine in the best possible position on the battlefield."

Background:

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has stated that the Russians used an Oreshnik medium-range missile during the morning attack on Dnipro on 21 November.

He also claimed that in the future, Ukrainian civilians will supposedly be warned about the use of Oreshnik medium-range missiles.

