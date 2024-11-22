Ukraine will receive US$4.8 billion from World Bank – Ukraine's PM

The government has made a decision that allows Ukraine to receive US$4.8 billion from the World Bank.

Source: Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Details: Denys Shmyhal reports that the United States and its partners will finance these funds. The money will be used for social and humanitarian programmes.

Shmyhal recalled that Ukraine has received more than US$100 billion in external financing since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Background:

Ukraine expects to receive a US$1.1 billion tranche from the International Monetary Fund at the end of December.

The European Commission has agreed to allocate €4.1 billion to Ukraine under the Ukraine Facility support programme.

The administration of President Joe Biden informed Congress of its intention to write off US$4.65 billion of debt owed by Ukraine to the United States.

