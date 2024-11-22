All Sections
Ukraine will receive US$4.8 billion from World Bank – Ukraine's PM

Friday, 22 November 2024, 13:05
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Stock photo: Getty Images

The government has made a decision that allows Ukraine to receive US$4.8 billion from the World Bank.

Source: Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Details: Denys Shmyhal reports that the United States and its partners will finance these funds. The money will be used for social and humanitarian programmes.

Shmyhal recalled that Ukraine has received more than US$100 billion in external financing since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

