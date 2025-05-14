Ukrainian foreign minister coordinates efforts on "peace process" with NATO secretary general

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Türkiye.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Good meeting with @SecGenNATO to thank for his and NATO’s support and discuss this week’s intensive diplomacy. I informed about Russia’s continued refusal to accept a ceasefire and ongoing attacks along the frontline. We coordinated efforts to advance a meaningful peace process. pic.twitter.com/1jZ4O6GDH0 Advertisement: — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) May 14, 2025

Details: During the meeting, Sybiha thanked Rutte and NATO as a whole for their support and discussed "this week’s intensive diplomacy".

Quote: "I informed [him] about Russia’s continued refusal to accept a ceasefire and ongoing attacks along the front line. We coordinated efforts to advance a meaningful peace process".

Background:

Sybiha is currently in Türkiye, where an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers is taking place in Antalya. He has already held talks with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is scheduled to meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara on Thursday, but if Russian ruler Vladimir Putin agrees to come to Istanbul, both he and Erdoğan will fly there to meet him.

A day before the potential Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul, the Kremlin has not yet announced the composition of its delegation.

