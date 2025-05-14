All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian foreign minister coordinates efforts on "peace process" with NATO secretary general

Oleh PavliukWednesday, 14 May 2025, 20:42
Ukrainian foreign minister coordinates efforts on peace process with NATO secretary general
Stock Photo: Ukrainska Pravda

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday on the sidelines of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Türkiye.

Source: Sybiha on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the meeting, Sybiha thanked Rutte and NATO as a whole for their support and discussed "this week’s intensive diplomacy".

Quote: "I informed [him] about Russia’s continued refusal to accept a ceasefire and ongoing attacks along the front line. We coordinated efforts to advance a meaningful peace process". 

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Sybiha is currently in Türkiye, where an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers is taking place in Antalya. He has already held talks with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is scheduled to meet with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara on Thursday, but if Russian ruler Vladimir Putin agrees to come to Istanbul, both he and Erdoğan will fly there to meet him.
  • A day before the potential Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul, the Kremlin has not yet announced the composition of its delegation.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Andrii SybihaNATOnegotiations
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy appoints former Crimean Tatar political prisoner as ambassador to Türkiye
Rubio and Witkoff head to Istanbul for Ukraine-Russia talks
Ukrainian Parliament asks Zelenskyy to posthumously award title Hero of Ukraine to journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna
Ukrainians' trust in Zelenskyy rises to 74% in early May – survey
Brazilian president pledges to push Putin towards talks in Istanbul
FT: EU wants to introduce higher tariffs on Ukrainian imports
All News
Andrii Sybiha
Ukrainian foreign minister to visit Türkiye where NATO ministers will meet
US secretary of state discusses peace in Ukraine with country's foreign minister and European leaders
Ukraine's foreign minister says Russia continues to ignore proposal for lasting ceasefire
RECENT NEWS
20:51
Zelenskyy appoints former Crimean Tatar political prisoner as ambassador to Türkiye
20:42
Ukrainian foreign minister coordinates efforts on "peace process" with NATO secretary general
20:35
Zelenskyy: I am waiting to see who will come from Russia before deciding on Ukraine's next steps
20:00
Russia seeks to invest in Malaysia's gas infrastructure
19:32
Polish foreign minister: I think Putin is insincere and is mocking Trump
19:26
US opposes inviting Zelenskyy to NATO summit in The Hague
18:55
Nearly half of Russians report worsening finances in 2025
18:34
Russian foreign minister will not attend possible Ukraine-Russia talks in Istanbul
18:27
German defence minister: Putin does not want peace, he wants to keep bombing Ukrainians
18:04
EXPLAINERHow a major scandal and anti-Ukrainian statements shaped Poland's presidential election
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: