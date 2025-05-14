Russia is sending poorly trained recruits into infantry assaults – ISW

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has reported that the Russians have been sending poorly trained recruits into infantry assaults despite high losses so that Moscow can secure a better position in potential talks with Ukraine and the United States.

Source: ISW

Quote: "The Russian military is reportedly generating enough forces to replace losses and is reinforcing the size of the Russian force grouping in Ukraine despite experiencing an increased casualty rate per square kilometre gained.

Russian President Vladimir Putin appears to be embracing significant losses in exchange for diminishing returns to make battlefield gains and manage perceptions about Russia's military capabilities to pressure Ukraine in negotiations." [N.B. Ukrainska Pravda does not recognise Putin as president – ed.]

Details: Putin stated on 13 May that between 50,000 and 60,000 people are voluntarily joining the Russian military each month.

ISW believes that both Russian and Ukrainian statements regarding the size of the Russian military indicate that Russia may be generating enough forces to replace losses while simultaneously increasing the overall size of its troop grouping in Ukraine.

Thus, Russia continues to suffer personnel losses comparable to the levels experienced by Russian forces during the intensified offensive actions in autumn 2024, despite a slowdown in the pace of advance during the first four months of 2025.

Russian forces are likely capable of maintaining their replacement rate and expanding their troop presence in Ukraine by quickly sending poorly trained personnel to frontline units.

ISW noted that newly recruited Russian soldiers often undergo just one month of training before being sent to Ukraine: "The Russian military is currently prioritising sending poorly-trained recruits into highly-attritional infantry assaults to make grinding advances – despite enduring a higher casualty rate per square kilometre gained".

In addition, Russia is trying to extend talks in order to gain more concessions from the United States while simultaneously making further gains on the battlefield.

