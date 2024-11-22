All Sections
Editor of Crimean Tatar children's magazine Ediye Muslimova abducted in Crimea – photo

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 22 November 2024, 18:51
Ediye Muslimova. Screenshot: YouTube/Mukhamed Ali Sulaymanov

61-year-old Ediye Muslimova, Editor-in-Chief of the Crimean Tatar children's magazine Armanchyk, was abducted in temporarily occupied Crimea on 21 November.

Source: NGO Crimean Solidarity with reference to Muslimova's niece Elzara; manager of the Crimean Tatar Resource Centre, Zarema Barieva; Suspilne.Krym

Details: Muslimova's niece reported that she last spoke to her aunt on the morning of 21 November, and she was supposed to visit Elzara’s mother. However, Ediye did not show up or get in touch.

Zarema Barieva, manager of the Crimean Tatar Resource Centre, said that Muslimova was abducted by three FSB officers, forcibly put into a white Gazelle car and taken to an unknown destination.

She said that Muslimova is being held in the FSB building, where she is being pressured.

Nariman Dzhelyal, the first deputy head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people and former political prisoner, told Suspilne.Krym that Armanchyk is the only glossy children's magazine in the Crimean Tatar language. It has been published on the peninsula since 2011 and comes out monthly.

Crimean Tatar children's magazine Armanchyk.
Photo: Zarema Barieva on Facebook

Muslimova was also involved in educational and publishing activities and "always worked on the development of Crimean Tatar culture, especially children's literature". Dzhelyal called her "a well-known representative of the Crimean Tatar intelligentsia".

Quote from Dzhelial: "She never engaged in open politics, but she was always so conscious, active, Crimean Tatar. She had her own social, civic and political position, which, unfortunately, cannot always, or even ever, be expressed in Crimea today".

Crimeaoccupation
