Ukrainian MPs were warned of possible strike on government quarter, parliament session cancelled – sources

Ukrainska PravdaThursday, 21 November 2024, 22:35
Ukrainian MPs were warned of possible strike on government quarter, parliament session cancelled – sources
The building of the Ukrainian Parliament. Photo: Getty Images

A scheduled session of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) for 22 November has been cancelled. Members of parliament were warned of a potential Russian strike targeting the government quarter.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources among MPs; MP Oleksii Honcharenko on Telegram

Details: Ukrainska Pravda sources revealed that MPs were notified about the threat of bombardment and urged to limit their presence, as well as that of their families, in the government quarter.

Honcharenko stated that the session was supposed to include a question hour with the government. The next session is planned for December.

Background:

Verkhovna Rada
Verkhovna Rada
