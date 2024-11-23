All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

US intelligence declassifies data on Putin-ordered assassinations of opponents – Bloomberg

Ivan Diakonov Saturday, 23 November 2024, 01:05
US intelligence declassifies data on Putin-ordered assassinations of opponents – Bloomberg
Vladimir Putin. Stock photo: Getty Images

US intelligence has partially declassified a report that describes targeted assassinations of Russian ruler Vladimir Putin's political foes.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: A report by the US National Intelligence Agency reveals that several assassinations were directly ordered by Putin. The document was partially declassified following a request from a Bloomberg journalist.

Advertisement:

Quote: "First came the shooting of Russian politician and vocal Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov in Moscow. Then Putin’s former media czar, Mikhail Lesin, died in Washington, DC. Police said later that he succumbed to blunt force trauma after he fell down numerous times in a hotel room."

Details: The report mentions several high-profile cases:

  • Zelimkhan Yandarbiyev, the former head of the Chechen Republic of Ichkeria, was assassinated in Qatar in 2004. The murder was carried out by officers from Russia's Main Intelligence Directorate (GRU), Anatoly Belashkov and Vasily Bogachev. A Qatari court sentenced them to life imprisonment, but they were later extradited to Russia. They were expected to serve the remainder of their sentences in Russian prisons, but the Federal Penitentiary Service claimed in 2005 that it did not know their whereabouts.
  • In 2006, former FSB officer Alexander Litvinenko was poisoned with radioactive polonium in London. UK investigators identified Andrei Lugovoy, an officer of Russia's Federal Protective Service who later became a member of the State Duma, as the direct perpetrator of the murder.
  • In 2012, Russian businessman Alexander Perepelichny died in the UK. He was considered one of the key informants in a case involving potential money laundering by Russian officials and died shortly before he was due to testify in court. A US intelligence document claims that he was poisoned.
  • In 2015, Alexander Bednov, a militant from the Russian-backed "Luhansk People's Republic" terror organisation, was killed. The armoured bus Bednov was travelling in was attacked by armed men.

The US intelligence document suggests that Bednov and several other prominent leaders of the Donetsk and Luhansk pro-Russian separatists were killed on the orders of the Kremlin to strengthen Russian control in the region.

Advertisement:

The document also notes that Moscow systematically uses intelligence services to eliminate those it considers a threat to its regime.

The US intelligence report stated that such killings are likely to continue in the future.

Support UP or become our patron!

Putindefence intelligenceUSA
Advertisement:

updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured

Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň

Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos

Zelenskyy signs historic tax rise into law

Zelenskyy signs law on Ukraine's state budget for 2025

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda journalist: defendants receive suspended sentence, subject to appeal

All News
Putin
Russia praises new Oreshnik ballistic missile, but experts doubt its innovation – ISW
Putin boasts of Oreshnik missile launch after attack on Ukraine and claims "tests" will continue
Merkel does not accept criticism and believes she is being made "scapegoat" for war in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
00:18
updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured
23:06
Norway to assist Poland in protecting key aid hub for Ukraine
22:34
Georgian president joins anti-government protest
21:56
Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň
21:50
Protests erupt in Georgia after government freezes EU accession process
21:06
Zelenskyy to speak with Scholz, whom he previously criticised over call with Putin
21:01
NATO-Ukraine Council to meet in December
20:44
Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos
20:41
Ukrainians Beleniuk and Nasibov among World's Best Wrestlers
20:36
Russians execute four more Ukrainian POWs in Pokrovsk District – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: