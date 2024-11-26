All Sections
STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 26 November 2024, 12:43
Russians replace commander of Southern Military District, which leads offensive on Kurakhove front – Russian media
Aleksandr Sanchik, Acting Commander of the Russian Southern Military District. Photo: TASS

The Russian military leadership has appointed Lieutenant General Alexander Sanchik as acting commander of the Russian Federation's Southern Military District, replacing Gennady Anashkin, who had held the post since May 2024.

Source: Russian media group RBC

Details: A source in the Russian Ministry of Defence claims that the decision was made as part of a planned rotation.

At the same time, Russian so-called milbloggers claimed that Anashkin could have been removed from his post because of the situation on the northern front and his unwillingness to "bring the true state of affairs to the higher command".

It is noted that Sanchik had served as the commander of the 35th Combined Arms Army of the Eastern Military District since 2020, and on 15 May 2024, he attended a meeting with Vladimir Putin as acting commander of the Eastern Military District.

For reference: The Russian army's Southern Military District is leading an offensive on Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast.

Background: Oleksandr, the press officer for Ukraine’s 46th Separate Airborne Brigade operating in the city and an interlocutor on the Kurakhove front, reported that the Russian army had come close to Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast and was even entering the town with military equipment. However, the town is fully under the control of the Ukrainian defence forces, particularly the 46th Separate Airborne Brigade.

Russiawararmy
