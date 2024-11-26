All Sections
Lithuanian president on plane crash in Vilnius: Russia's actions raise suspicions of involvement

Mariya Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 26 November 2024, 14:05
Gitanas Nausėda. Photo: Getty Images

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda stated that any rare accidents in Europe now naturally raise suspicions of sabotage due to Russia's destructive behaviour. However, he emphasised that it is too early to speculate on the causes of the plane crash over Vilnius.

Source: European Pravda, citing Delfi

Quote: "I’ll repeat once again: of course, there is a possibility that this could be sabotage, and it cannot be ruled out. As a result, it will be thoroughly investigated. We must acknowledge that, given Russia’s actions and destructive behaviour, almost every aviation disaster will now be examined through the lens of potential Russian intelligence involvement."

Background:

  • A Boeing 737-476(SF) cargo plane crashed near Vilnius Airport on the morning of 25 November. The aircraft, owned by the Spanish airline Swiftair, was transporting DHL parcels and was en route from Leipzig, Germany.
  • One of the pilots died in the crash, while three other crew members survived.
  • The incident has drawn significant attention amid reports that Russia had planned operations involving the sabotage of cargo and passenger planes. It has also emerged that packages that caught fire at DHL logistics centres in Germany and the UK were sent from Lithuania.

Lithuaniaemergency eventRussia
Lithuania
Lithuania transfers new batch of military aid to Ukraine
Ukraine's Defence Ministry says Lithuania will finance production of Ukrainian long-range drones, particularly Palianytsia drone missiles
European strategy for supporting Ukraine failed – Lithuanian foreign minister
