Ukrainian defenders repel 115 Russian attacks on Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts

A total of 224 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with Ukrainian defenders repelling 115 Russian attacks on the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 27 November

Details: On the Kharkiv front, five Russian attacks occurred near the city of Vovchansk. The Russians actively used bomber aircraft.

On the Kupiansk front, 18 Russian assaults were recorded. Ukraine’s defence forces repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Hryhorivka, Zelenyi Hai, Zahryzove, Senkove, Kolisnykivka, Synkivka and Andriivka.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted 21 attacks, trying to advance near the settlements of Hrekivka, Druzhkivka, Cherneshchyna, Makiivka, Terny, Torske and Serebrianka Forest.

On the Siversk front, the Russians tried to push Ukrainian defenders out of their positions near the village of Hryhorivka with one assault but failed.

On the Kramatorsk front, 13 assault actions occurred near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Bila Hora and Predtechyne.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians actively used bomber aircraft and launched six attacks near the settlements of Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka and Toretsk.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 59 Russian assault and offensive actions toward the settlements of Myroliubivka, Krasnyi Yar, Lysivka, Dachenke, Chumatske, Pustynka and Novyi Trud. The highest concentration of attacks was near the village of Promin.

On the Kurakhove front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 46 Russian assaults. The Russians conducted airstrikes on settlements. They focused their main efforts on advancing near the settlements of Dachne, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhove, Dalnie, Katerynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Hanivka, Antonivka, Berestky, Zoria and Sontsivka.

On the Vremivka front, the Russians conducted 17 assaults near the settlements of Trudove, Kostiantynopolske, Rozdolne, Novoandriivka, Veselyi Hai, Rozlyv and Rivnopil.

On the Huliaipole and Orikhiv fronts, the Russians did not conduct any offensive actions but actively used aircraft.

On the Prydniprovske front, the Russians attacked Ukrainian positions five times, suffering severe losses and being repelled.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of the formation of offensive Russian groups.

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, the Russians are actively using artillery and aircraft from the territory of the Russian Federation to attack Ukrainian settlements.

The Ukrainian operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast is ongoing. The Russians conducted 263 artillery strikes, including five using multiple-launch rocket systems, and 22 airstrikes, dropping 30 guided bombs.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to inflict significant losses on Russian troops in both manpower and equipment, actively undermining Russia’s offensive potential in the rear.

