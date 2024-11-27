All Sections
Ukraine's defence downs 36 UAVs, 5 fly back towards Russia, Belarus and temporarily occupied territories

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 27 November 2024, 09:01
Ukraine's defence downs 36 UAVs, 5 fly back towards Russia, Belarus and temporarily occupied territories
Soldier climbing a ladder. Photo: Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has targeted Ukraine with 89 Shahed UAVs and drones of an unidentified type on the night of 26-27 November. Ukrainian defence forces have successfully downed 36 drones, while 48 disappeared from radar due to electronic warfare interference and five flew towards Russia, Belarus and the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Russia launched 89 Shahed UAVs and drones of an unidentified type from the Russian cities of Orel, Bryansk, Kursk and Primorsko-Akhtarsk starting at 19:30 on 26 November.

As of 09:00, Ukrainian air defence had downed 36 Russians drones within Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi and Mykolaiv oblasts.

A total of 48 drones disappeared from radar due to likely interference from Ukrainian electronic warfare systems, while five drones exited Ukrainian-controlled airspace toward Belarus, Russia and the temporarily occupied territories.

Russian drone wreckage caused damage to houses and high-rise buildings as well as civilian property in Kyiv Oblast. Early reports indicate that there have been no casualties.

Aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare systems and mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian Air Force and the rest of the defence forces were deployed in repelling the aerial attack on 27 November.

