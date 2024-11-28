Emergency power outages implemented in Ukraine: energy facilities under large-scale attack
Emergency power outages have been urgently implemented across all Ukrainian oblasts due to Russia's large-scale missile and drone attack.
Source: Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko on Facebook
Quote: "Energy facilities came under enemy large-scale strikes once again. Attacks on energy facilities are taking place across Ukraine.
NEC Ukrenergo, the transmission system operator, has urgently introduced emergency power outages."
Details: Halushchenko said information on the aftermath of the attack will be gathered as soon as the security situation allows.
Background: The Air Force reported missile launches at 05:30. Russia was attacking various Ukrainian oblasts with missiles and drones. Explosions were reported in Kharkiv and Lutsk.
