Explosions heard in Lutsk, hits recorded

Explosions were reported in the city of Lutsk and missile strikes were recorded in Volyn Oblast on the morning of 28 November, leading to emergency power outages.

Source: Lutsk Mayor Ihor Polishchuk; Ukraine's Air Force; Ivan Rudnytskyi, Head of Volyn Oblast Military Administration

Details: Explosions were heard in Lutsk after 06:00 during an air-raid warning.

The Air Force had warned about missiles heading toward Lutsk.

Parts of the city were left without electricity following the explosions.

Quote from Rudnytskyi: "Unfortunately, Volyn Oblast was also affected during the enemy's large-scale strike. Missile hits were recorded in the oblast and emergency power outages have been implemented."

Details: Rudnytskyi urged residents to stay in shelters until the all-clear is given.

Update: Later, Polishchuk reported that "several hits" were recorded in Lutsk.

Later, Rudnytskyi added that the Russians had targeted critical infrastructure in the oblast.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties. However, farm buildings were damaged. This will also affect power outages in Volyn Oblast. Currently, approximately 215,000 customers are temporarily without electricity," he said.

