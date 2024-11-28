Explosions heard in Kharkiv, civilian business building hit

Explosions were heard in the city of Kharkiv during an air-raid warning on the morning of 28 November.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: Terekhov reported the first explosion in the city at 06:09. He said a missile strike targeted one of Kharkiv's largest districts.

Syniehubov stated that Russian forces launched three strikes on Kharkiv.

Later, Terekhov added that, based on early reports, all strikes hit the territory of a civilian business in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv.

