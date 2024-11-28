Putin threatens to strike "decision-making centres in Kyiv" with new Oreshnik ballistic missile

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has said that he might use the new Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile against "decision-making centres in Kyiv".

Source: Putin quoted by Russian media

Quote: "The Ministry of Defence and the General Staff are choosing targets for [Oreshnik] strikes against Ukraine. These could include military facilities, defence industry businesses, or decision-making centres in Kyiv. Moreover, the Kyiv regime has repeatedly tried to strike targets of national importance in Russia – St Petersburg and Moscow."

Details: Putin claimed that Russia had started mass production of the Oreshnik ballistic missile system.

"In the event of a large-scale use of Oreshnik missiles in a single strike, its power will be comparable to the use of nuclear weapons," the Kremlin leader said.

According to him, Russia has several Oreshnik missile systems ready for use.

"Everything that is in the epicentre of the explosion is divided into fractions, elementary particles, and turns practically into dust," Putin said.

For reference: Russian leader Vladimir Putin, who initiated a full-scale war in the heart of Europe, has repeatedly issued alarming statements about the "power of Russian weapons" and nuclear threats.

"Decision-making centres" is a Russian propaganda term used to justify Russian war crimes against Ukraine's civilian population.

Previously:

Ukraine’s Air Force noted that during the missile attack on the city of Dnipro on 21 November, Russia used an intercontinental ballistic missile. Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that it might have been a Rubezh missile, a potential carrier of nuclear warheads.

In his address on 21 November, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin indirectly confirmed reports, stating that during the 21 November attack on Dnipro, Russia used a medium-range missile dubbed Oreshnik by Putin.

The United States officially confirmed that Russia struck Dnipro with a ballistic missile based on the RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile.

On 22 November, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine stated that Russia launched a ballistic missile, likely from the Kedr missile system, against Ukraine.

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, stated that "Oreshnik" is the name of the research project, "it's just a cypher". He added that as of October 2024, Russia was supposed to have manufactured two experimental samples of the Kedr missile system, one of which struck Dnipro on 21 November.

