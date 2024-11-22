Ukraine's Defence Intelligence unveils details of new ballistic missiles used in Russian attack on Dnipro

Debris from the site of a missile attack in Dnipro. Stock Photo: CNN

The Russian troops attacked the territory of Ukraine using a ballistic missile on 21 November, probably from the Kedr missile system, as reported by Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Details: The flight time of this Russian missile from the moment of launch in Russia’s Astrakhan Oblast to strike the city of Dnipro was 15 minutes.

The missile was equipped with six warheads, each equipped with six munitions. The speed on the final section of the trajectory is over Mach 11, which is 3.7 km per second.

Several companies in the military-industrial complex of Russia are involved in the development of the Kedr mobile missile system:

JSC Corporation Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology (Moscow);

JSC Federal Research and Production Centre Titan-Barrikady (Volgograd);

JSC Head Special Construction Bureau Prozhektor (Moscow);

JSC Concern Sozvezdie (Voronezh);

JSC Scientific-Production Сompany Spetsenergomechanika (Moscow);

LLC Research and Development Centre for Special Equipment and Conversion Continent (Moscow).

The Kedr missile system was tested at the 4th Missile Test Range Kapustin Yar of the Russian Federation (Kapustin Yar, Astrakhan Oblast) in October 2023 and June 2024.

Background:

Ukraine’s Air Force noted that during the latest missile attack on the city of Dnipro, Russia used an intercontinental ballistic missile. Ukrainska Pravda sources reported that it could have been a Rubezh missile, a potential carrier of nuclear warheads.

However, two Western officials told Reuters that preliminary data did not confirm the use of an intercontinental ballistic missile by Russia.

In his Thursday address, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin indirectly confirmed US reports, stating that during the morning attack on Dnipro on 21 November, Russia used the Oreshnik medium-range missile.

The United States officially confirmed that on the morning of 21 November, Russia struck Dnipro with a ballistic missile based on the RS-26 Rubezh intercontinental ballistic missile.

