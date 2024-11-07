All Sections
Russian attack damages business premises and residential buildings in Kryvyi Rih – photos

Iryna BalachukThursday, 7 November 2024, 08:03
Russian attack damages business premises and residential buildings in Kryvyi Rih – photos
The damaged building. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Russian troops have attacked the Kryvyi Rih district with drones, damaging buildings belonging to a business and residential buildings.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "It was loud in Kryvyi Rih at night. The enemy sent a UAV to the area. Premises belonging to a business and five residential buildings were damaged as a result of the attack in the Hrushivka hromada." [A  hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The damaged building.
Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Details: Lysak said there were no casualties.

 
The damaged building.
Photo: Lysak on Telegram

"An air-raid warning has been issued in the oblast. Stay in a safe place," Lysak said.

