Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring 8 people, including children

Five people, including two children, have been injured and infrastructure damaged in a Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Saturday.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "An explosion has rocked the Dnipro district.

Infrastructure has been damaged in an enemy strike. Five people are reported to have been injured. Among them are two children."

Update: Lysak reported that the number of casualties had increased to eight as of 19:00.

Two children who were injured during a missile attack on the Dnipro district were hospitalised. A girl, 8, has shrapnel wounds to her face, and a boy, 15, has shrapnel wounds to both legs. They are in satisfactory condition.

A woman, 83, is also in hospital, she is in a serious condition, her leg is injured. The rest of the victims were provided with medical aid on the spot.

