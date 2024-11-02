All Sections
Attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: railway worker injured, train delayed

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 2 November 2024, 21:27
Attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: railway worker injured, train delayed
The Russians have bombarded a railway station in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring a railway worker.

Source: Ukrainian Railways Ukrzaliznytsia

Quote: "As a result of hostile bombardment of a railway station in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, a railway worker was injured, the window glazing of the station and the roof of the technical premises were damaged."

Details: The woman was provided with the necessary assistance and her life is not in danger.

Ukrzaliznytsia also reported that due to partial damage to the railway infrastructure, the suburban train was delayed by 40 minutes.

The trains are currently running as scheduled. The consequences of the attack have been dealt with.

Background: Earlier on Saturday, the head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration said that a Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast left eight people, including two children, injured, and damaged infrastructure.

