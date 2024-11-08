Front experiencing its worst period since spring 2022 – Head of Ukraine's biggest military charity

Taras Chmut, head of the Come Back Alive foundation, a Ukrainian non-governmental military charity organisation, believes that the front is currently facing its worst period since spring 2022, the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Ukrainian defenders are gradually retreating and Ukraine faces shortages in weaponry, manpower and decisive support from its partners.

Source: Chmut in an interview with DW

Quote: "In my opinion, the front has not 'collapsed', but it is going through its worst period since spring 2022. The current situation is the result of a combination of various factors: internal, external, within the Armed Forces, within the state and in partner countries. Small steps in these areas have led and continue to lead to unfavourable and negative scenarios in the development of events.

It’s not the Russians who are not exceptionally powerful right now, but we have weaknesses. Why weaknesses? Because we lack people, there is an insufficient supply of ammunition and we don’t have the strategic backing from partners to engage in nonlinear resistance against Russia. Plainly, this includes things like permission to strike Russian airfields with American or other countries’ weapons. It’s not just about that, though.

A year ago, we had more personnel, and now we have fewer. Mobilisation is barely happening. Losses have been significant and continue to be so, which, unfortunately, is unavoidable. While Ukraine’s and Russia’s losses are incomparable, our human resources are, unfortunately, also incomparable."

Details: Chmut added that Russia’s partners are highly active, making swift decisions and providing Russia with weapons and even troops. In particular, he noted that North Korea is a significant factor in the war, comparing North Korea’s support for Russia to the US’s support for Ukraine.

He pointed out that this affects the battlefield, as Ukrainian defenders are forced to retreat.

The head of Come Back Alive believes Ukraine's partners are showing weakness and fear of Russia.

