All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Front experiencing its worst period since spring 2022 – Head of Ukraine's biggest military charity

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 8 November 2024, 16:20
Front experiencing its worst period since spring 2022 – Head of Ukraine's biggest military charity
Taras Chmut. Photo: Nazarii Mazyliuk, UP

Taras Chmut, head of the Come Back Alive foundation, a Ukrainian non-governmental military charity organisation, believes that the front is currently facing its worst period since spring 2022, the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion. Ukrainian defenders are gradually retreating and Ukraine faces shortages in weaponry, manpower and decisive support from its partners.

Source: Chmut in an interview with DW

Quote: "In my opinion, the front has not 'collapsed', but it is going through its worst period since spring 2022. The current situation is the result of a combination of various factors: internal, external, within the Armed Forces, within the state and in partner countries. Small steps in these areas have led and continue to lead to unfavourable and negative scenarios in the development of events.

Advertisement:

It’s not the Russians who are not exceptionally powerful right now, but we have weaknesses. Why weaknesses? Because we lack people, there is an insufficient supply of ammunition and we don’t have the strategic backing from partners to engage in nonlinear resistance against Russia. Plainly, this includes things like permission to strike Russian airfields with American or other countries’ weapons. It’s not just about that, though.

A year ago, we had more personnel, and now we have fewer. Mobilisation is barely happening. Losses have been significant and continue to be so, which, unfortunately, is unavoidable. While Ukraine’s and Russia’s losses are incomparable, our human resources are, unfortunately, also incomparable."

Details: Chmut added that Russia’s partners are highly active, making swift decisions and providing Russia with weapons and even troops. In particular, he noted that North Korea is a significant factor in the war, comparing North Korea’s support for Russia to the US’s support for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

He pointed out that this affects the battlefield, as Ukrainian defenders are forced to retreat.

The head of Come Back Alive believes Ukraine's partners are showing weakness and fear of Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

warArmed ForcesRussiaUkraine
Advertisement:

Biden to discuss North Korean troops' involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine at final meeting with Xi

Biden's team wants to submit request to Congress for assistance to Ukraine for 2025

Russians occupy Ilinka in Donetsk Oblast and enter Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast – DeepState

Trump nominates new attorney general who opposes aid to Ukraine

Trump to appoint politician opposed to Ukraine aid as US National Intelligence director

Russia's nukes deter West from providing support to Ukraine – top NATO general

All News
war
Erdoğan believes Trump administration can easily end Russo-Ukrainian war
Russia aims to capture as much territory as possible before winter freeze – Estonian General Staff
Ukraine brings back bodies of 563 fallen defenders
RECENT NEWS
09:54
Out of respect for US money, Trump cannot allow Russia to destroy Ukraine – Polish President
09:30
Biden to discuss North Korean troops' involvement in Russia's war against Ukraine at final meeting with Xi
09:00
Ukrainian Foreign Minister meets with US Secretary of State and expresses optimism on long-range strikes on Russia
08:54
Ukrainian air defence downs 21 out of 59 Russian attack drones, others disappear from radar
08:41
Total of 160 clashes occur on battlefield over past day, most of them on Kurakhove front
08:11
Polish President talks to NATO Secretary General about possible supply of MiG fighters to Ukraine
08:00
Russia loses 1,690 soldiers in one day
07:43
Biden's team wants to submit request to Congress for assistance to Ukraine for 2025
07:27
EU must take its destiny into its own hands after trump's election – EU chief diplomat Borrell
06:01
Mike Tyson describes Ukrainian boxer Usyk as world's best heavyweight
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: