Russians load equipment on planes and flee Syria – Ukraine's Defence Intelligence

The Russians have used ships and military transport aircraft to load remaining troops, weapons and equipment and return from Syria to Russia.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote from DIU: "In order to retreat from the Syrian Republic, the Russians have used a convoy of military transport planes, which are being loaded with the remains of troops, weapons and military equipment.

Several An-124 and Il-76 aircraft are scheduled to fly from the Khmeimim airbase to the Ulyanovsk, Chkalovsky and Privolzhskiy airbases."

Details: Russia is also deploying additional fleet assets. In particular, it was ordered to prepare the Sparta II bulk carrier and the Alexander Shabalin large amphibious assault ship in Baltiysk for deployment to Tartus.

In addition, the large amphibious assault ships of the Russian Northern Fleet, Alexander Otrakovsky and Ivan Gren, set a course for the Mediterranean Sea.

The Russian frigates Admiral Gorshkov and Admiral Golovko are also taking part in the operation to retreat from Syria.

In the port of Tartus, the Russians are carrying out an emergency dismantling of equipment and military property. Several hundred Russian special forces have already arrived there to ensure the safety of the retreat.

DIU suggests that Russia is counting on agreements with anti-government forces to ensure an undisrupted exit from Syria. Thus, Russians no longer call "terrorists" the groups rebelling against Bashar al-Assad's regime.

At the same time, the remaining Russian contingent in Syria remains frustrated and depressed: "The Russians are even expressing dissatisfaction with their leaders and commanders, in particular their organisational failure".

One of the military bases with Russian troops is reportedly under siege.

Background:

Bashar al-Assad's regime had held power in Syria for 24 years and collapsed after a 12-day rebel offensive on 8 December ended with the capture of Damascus, the country's capital.

The Institute for the Study of War reports that the loss of military bases in Syria could significantly hinder the Kremlin’s ability to conduct operations in Africa. This setback would weaken Russia’s influence in Libya and Sub-Saharan Africa while also raising doubts about its sway over authoritarian regimes across the continent.

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for Russia's leader, stated on Monday, 9 December, that the Kremlin is working to get in touch in Syria with those who can provide security for military bases.

