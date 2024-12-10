Syria releases prisoners from "slaughterhouse" prison, known for years of torture – photo, video

People in Sednaya prison after the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime. Photo: Getty Images

All prisoners have been released from the Sednaya military prison, which became a symbol of the brutality of the Bashar al-Assad regime, according to the White Helmets NGO whose volunteers searched the prison building.

Source: White Helmets; Anadolu Agency

Details: This prison reportedly used to hold thousands of innocent people detained by the former Assad regime. The families of those who had disappeared and survivors believed that some prisoners may have been unable to leave the prison during the last two days when the Assad regime was overthrown. Relatives of the disappeared prisoners reported that people were being held in tightly closed and guarded secret rooms.

Advertisement:

Volunteers conducted a search of the prison. Five teams were involved in the operation, including two teams with dogs. The teams checked all entrances, exits, ventilation shafts, sewage systems, water pipes, etc.

➡️ Drone footage of Sednaya prison captures relatives of prisoners searching the complex for victims



• Between 2011 and 2015, around fifty people were hanged each week and detainees endured systematic torture pic.twitter.com/p3cw8jwddr — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) December 10, 2024

Advertisement:

"Specialised teams from The White Helmets conducted a thorough search of all sections, facilities, basements, courtyards, and surrounding areas of the prison. These operations were carried out with the assistance of individuals familiar with the prison and its layout. However, no evidence of undiscovered secret cells or basements was found," the statement said.

🔴 Sednaya Prison: A symbol of torture and inhumanity under Syria's brutal Assad regime



As Syria's 61-year Baath regime collapses, families wait in anguish around the infamous Sednaya Prison, clinging to hope for news of their missing loved ones pic.twitter.com/NtXwhhStkn — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) December 9, 2024

For reference: Sednaya prison is located 30 km north of Damascus. It has been called a "slaughterhouse for people" for its brutal torture and killings.

After March 2011, Sednaya became a detention centre for peaceful protesters and members of the armed opposition. International reports suggest that thousands of people were secretly killed inside the prison.

Reports indicate that between 2011 and 2015, the Assad regime carried out mass executions without trial at a rate of up to 50 people per week.

The media reported that the regime kept prisoners in inhumane conditions, subjecting them to systematic torture, depriving them of food, water and medical care.

After the rebels entered the suburbs of the Syrian capital, Damascus, they took control of one of the prisons where political prisoners were held.

Following that, photos and videos of rebels storming Sednaya and freeing people appeared on social media.

Among those released were even small children who were held with their mothers.

Background:

Bashar al-Assad's regime had held power in Syria for 24 years and collapsed after a 12-day rebel offensive on 8 December ended with the capture of Damascus, the country's capital.

Russian state-owned news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti reported that ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his family were in Moscow, and Russia had granted them asylum.

Support UP or become our patron!