Ukrainian PM Shmyhal and German Chancellor Scholz to meet in Berlin

Ulyana KrychkovskaWednesday, 11 December 2024, 12:49
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Wednesday, 11 December.

Source: Shmyhal on Telegram

Details: Shmyhal and his governmental team are in Berlin for the day. 

The schedule includes meetings with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck and participation in the Ukrainian-German Business Forum.

 
Ukrainian PM exits a plane
Photo: Telegram

Shmyhal stressed that the Ukrainian delegation plans to discuss cooperation with German leadership across various sectors, including defence collaboration, energy support, reconstruction efforts, reforms, and attracting investments.

Background:

  • Recently, Friedrich Merz, the conservative CDU/CSU bloc's candidate for chancellor, visited Kyiv. He assured President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Germany would do everything possible to support Ukraine.
  • Merz also stated that he would provide Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles only after consultations with the United States.
  • At the beginning of his visit to Kyiv, he remarked that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin would engage in negotiations only when Ukraine could effectively defend itself.

