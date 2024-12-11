Ukrainian PM Shmyhal and German Chancellor Scholz to meet in Berlin

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal will meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin on Wednesday, 11 December.

Source: Shmyhal on Telegram

Details: Shmyhal and his governmental team are in Berlin for the day.

The schedule includes meetings with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck and participation in the Ukrainian-German Business Forum.

Ukrainian PM exits a plane Photo: Telegram

Shmyhal stressed that the Ukrainian delegation plans to discuss cooperation with German leadership across various sectors, including defence collaboration, energy support, reconstruction efforts, reforms, and attracting investments.

Background:

Recently, Friedrich Merz, the conservative CDU/CSU bloc's candidate for chancellor, visited Kyiv. He assured President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Germany would do everything possible to support Ukraine.

Merz also stated that he would provide Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles only after consultations with the United States.

At the beginning of his visit to Kyiv, he remarked that Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin would engage in negotiations only when Ukraine could effectively defend itself.

