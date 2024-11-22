Ukraine's government wants to increase payment to families of non-regular defenders who were killed in first month of full-scale invasion

The Cabinet of Ministers (Ukrainian government) has approved a draft law to increase the one-time monetary compensation for families of deceased non-regular fighters [the civilians who were not part of the regular armed forces or any other military unit but voluntarily defended Ukraine at the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine – ed.].

Source: Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Details: Initially, at the start of the full-scale invasion, families of civilians who were killed in action defending Ukraine were entitled to compensation of 1.9 million UAH (about US$46,000).

"We propose increasing this to 15 million UAH (US$361,000), which we believe is both right and fair. This will help support the families of those who were killed defending our state and its future," he stated.

The draft law provides for compensation to the families of civilians who were killed between 24 February and 25 March 2022 while defending Ukraine alongside regular military units.

Additionally, the legislation clarifies the criteria for granting the status of a family member of a deceased defender of Ukraine.

Families who have already received partial compensation will be paid the difference to reach the new total of 15 million UAH.

The draft law has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) for consideration.

