Zelenskyy to sign tax increase law by 1 December – Ukraine's PM

Viktor VolokitaWednesday, 27 November 2024, 18:56
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will sign the 2025 state budget law and amendments to the Tax Code in the coming days, with the laws set to take effect on 1 December.

Source: Ukraine’s Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Quote: "The government has approached the President of Ukraine to expedite the signing of these laws. They are among the key requirements of our creditors and are critical for funding all expenditure items related to our nation’s defence this year and the next one." 

The Prime Minister added that once it is signed, the government will have additional resources to procure weapons and ammunition and pay salaries to security and defence personnel.

Background: The Tax Committee recently supported reversing retrospective tax increases for individual entrepreneurs in 2024.

