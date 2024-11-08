World Bank to provide Ukraine with new US$750 million support package – Ukraine's PM

The World Bank has announced a new support package for Ukraine, totalling US$750 million.

Source: Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Details: Shmyhal noted that the funds would be provided through the Supporting Reconstruction through Smart Fiscal Governance (SURGE) project, designed to support the institutional reforms needed for Ukraine's EU accession. A portion of this funding will come from the ADVANCE Ukraine fund, backed by the Japanese government.

Shmyhal emphasised that implementing the programme would bolster the functioning of state institutions during wartime and ensure the full delivery of essential public services to citizens.

The prime minister added that the project’s reforms aim to enhance the efficiency of public investment and public finance management, with the possibility of increasing funding if needed.

