Body of eighth fatality retrieved from rubble in Zaporizhzhia after Russian attack – photos

Rescue workers in the city of Zaporizhzhia retrieved the body of another person killed in the Russian attack on the city on 10 December. The total death toll has risen to eight, with 22 more people injured.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine; Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Quote from Fedorov: "There are already eight dead people. Rescue workers have retrieved the body of one more person from the rubble of the destroyed building."

Aftermath of Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Rescue operations are ongoing at the scene of the Russian attack. There are probably still people under the rubble.

Background:

On 10 December, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia, destroying a private clinic and damaging nearby buildings.

As of Tuesday evening, four people were reported dead and 21 injured, including a child.

On the evening of 10 December, rescue workers freed two women from under the rubble. The women called the rescue service hotline on their own and reported their location.

The death toll from the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia rose to seven as of the morning of 11 December.

