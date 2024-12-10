Russian attack on clinic in Zaporizhzhia: body of third strike victim recovered from rubble

The Russians attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia, hitting a private clinic and residential infrastructure facilities, on 10 December. Three civilians were killed and 16 sustained injuries in the attack, including 2 doctors. At least eight people could be under the rubble.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine’s Air Force, Prosecutor General's Office

Quote: "The Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia. Early reports indicate that two people were injured."

Details: Earlier, the air defence forces warned of the threat of ballistic weapon use from the southeast, in areas where air raid warnings have been declared.

Update: Fedorov later reported that four people had been reported to be injured.

Aftermath of the Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Moreover, the Russians had struck a private clinic and damaged buildings nearby. Medics, police officers and rescue workers are currently working at the scene.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

At 16:05, Ivan Fedorov reported that three people were killed, and five more were injured.

"Rescue workers are searching for the people under the rubble of the clinic damaged by the Russian attack. All services are working at the scene," added Fedorov.

A few minutes later, Fedorov reported that the number of injured in the attack had increased to 11. One of the injured is in a serious condition. Two doctors were injured.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

At 16:39, Fedorov reported that 14 people had been injured in the Russian attack.

Later, he reported 16 were injured as a result of the attack.

In addition, the Office of the Prosecutor General noted that the building of a private clinic and a nearby cafe were destroyed in the strike. The blast wave and wreckage damaged multi-storey residential buildings and the cars of local residents.

photo: ZAPORIZHZHIA OBLAST PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

Law enforcement officials have launched a pre-trial investigation into a war crime that resulted in the deaths of people.

photo: ZAPORIZHZHIA OBLAST PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

According to Fedorov, at least eight people are trapped under the rubble of the building destroyed by the Russian strike.

"The rescue workers continue the search and rescue operation. They are joined by three medical teams," said Fedorov.

Updated at 18:40: Fedorov reported that doctors managed to resuscitate one of the injured individuals who had initially been presumed dead during the search operation.

Later, the Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration clarified that at 15:00, the Russians launched a ballistic missile strike, likely using an Iskander, on the city centre.

As a result of the attack, two people were killed and one was resuscitated. Sixteen others were taken to hospitals, among them nine women and seven men, most in critical condition. At least six people remain trapped under the rubble, with some maintaining contact.

Fedorov reported that Russian forces destroyed a private clinic where both doctors and patients were present. Residential buildings sustained significant damage, including shattered windows and damaged roofs. Partial destruction was also reported at a school and an extracurricular facility.

The head of the Oblast Military Administration stated that rescue workers and utility workers, medical personnel are continuing their work, with debris clearing expected to take another 5–7 hours.

Updated at 19:30: Fedorov later reported that another body was recovered from the rubble.

photo: ZAPORIZHZHIA OBLAST PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE

Quote: "This enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia claimed three lives."

Background:

The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia on the evening of 6 December. 10 people were killed, including 2 children, and 27 others were injured, as a result of the strike.

