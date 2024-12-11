Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: death toll rises to 7 – photos

As of the morning of 11 December, the death toll from the Russian strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia has risen to seven. Five people might still be trapped under the rubble.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES); Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ukraine’s National Police on Telegram

Quote from SES: "As of now, 6 citizens have been killed and 22 injured as a result of the strike on Zaporizhzhia."

Advertisement:

Updated: At 10:00 Kyiv time, Fedorov said that the death toll had risen to seven, with more people still trapped under the rubble.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

"Five people injured in the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia are still in hospital. One of the men is in a serious condition in intensive care. Doctors say that others are in a moderate condition. Sadly, one woman died, in spite of the doctors’ efforts [to save her life]," he said.

The scene of the attack Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: According to Ukraine’s National Police, 12 women, 9 men and a five-year-old girl sustained injuries of various degrees of intensity and 5 people might still be under the rubble.

Advertisement:

Fedorov also said that 20 residential and 3 non-residential buildings were damaged in the attack.

PHOTO: ZAPORIZHZHIA OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

More than 160 people and around 50 appliances were deployed to address the aftermath of the attack.

PHOTO: ZAPORIZHZHIA OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Background:

On 10 December, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia, destroying a private clinic and damaging nearby buildings.

As of Tuesday evening, 4 people were reported dead and 21 injured, including a child.

On the evening of 10 December, rescue workers rescued two women from under the rubble. The women called the rescue service hotline on their own and reported their location.

Support UP or become our patron!