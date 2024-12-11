All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: death toll rises to 7 – photos

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 11 December 2024, 10:40
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: death toll rises to 7 – photos
A rescue worker dismantling the rubble. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As of the morning of 11 December, the death toll from the Russian strike on the city of Zaporizhzhia has risen to seven. Five people might still be trapped under the rubble.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES); Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ukraine’s National Police on Telegram

Quote from SES: "As of now, 6 citizens have been killed and 22 injured as a result of the strike on Zaporizhzhia."

Advertisement:

Updated: At 10:00 Kyiv time, Fedorov said that the death toll had risen to seven, with more people still trapped under the rubble.

 
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

"Five people injured in the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia are still in hospital. One of the men is in a serious condition in intensive care. Doctors say that others are in a moderate condition. Sadly, one woman died, in spite of the doctors’ efforts [to save her life]," he said.

 
The scene of the attack
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: According to Ukraine’s National Police, 12 women, 9 men and a five-year-old girl sustained injuries of various degrees of intensity and 5 people might still be under the rubble.

Advertisement:

Fedorov also said that 20 residential and 3 non-residential buildings were damaged in the attack.

 
PHOTO: ZAPORIZHZHIA OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

More than 160 people and around 50 appliances were deployed to address the aftermath of the attack.

 
PHOTO: ZAPORIZHZHIA OBLAST MILITARY ADMINISTRATION

Background:

  • On 10 December, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia, destroying a private clinic and damaging nearby buildings.
  • As of Tuesday evening, 4 people were reported dead and 21 injured, including a child.
  • On the evening of 10 December, rescue workers rescued two women from under the rubble. The women called the rescue service hotline on their own and reported their location.

Support UP or become our patron!

Zaporizhzhiacasualties
Advertisement:

UK announces new US$286 million military aid package for Ukraine

Russia's Rostov Oblast under attack by drones, oil refinery on fire – video

Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas

Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos

Czech Senate recognises Crimean Tatars' deportation as act of genocide – photos, video

All News
Zaporizhzhia
Two women rescued from under rubble after Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia – photos
Victim of Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia reanimated after presumed dead
Russian attack on clinic in Zaporizhzhia: body of third strike victim recovered from rubble
RECENT NEWS
06:48
Police officer and teenager injured in Russian attack on Chernihiv Oblast
06:34
Russia claims attack by over 80 Ukrainian UAVs
05:24
UK announces new US$286 million military aid package for Ukraine
03:32
Zelenskyy: Ukraine not strong enough for certain diplomatic moves
02:26
Russians occupy Trudove in Donetsk Oblast – DeepState
01:32
Russians strike Romny in Sumy Oblast with missiles
01:18
Ukraine's air defence deployed on the outskirts of Kyiv
00:44
Russia's Rostov Oblast under attack by drones, oil refinery on fire – video
00:00
Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih damages local infrastructure, including hospital
23:51
Zelenskyy speaks to Macron of strengthening Ukraine's position
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: