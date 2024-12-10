Two women rescued from under rubble after Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia – photos
Tuesday, 10 December 2024, 23:27
Rescue workers have freed two women who were trapped under rubble in Zaporizhzhia. The civilians were able to call the rescue service hotline themselves and provide their location.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)
Quote: "During search and rescue operations, the 101 Rescue Service received a call from two women who reported being trapped under the rubble of a destroyed building.
Advertisement:
Using the vital information provided, emergency workers released the women, using specialised equipment."
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Details: The SES reported that the women had been trapped under the rubble for over seven hours. They have been taken to hospital.
Background:
Advertisement:
- On 10 December, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia, destroying a private clinic and damaging nearby buildings.
- Medics managed to resuscitate one person who had been presumed dead during the rescue operation in Zaporizhzhia.
- As of Tuesday evening four people have been reported dead and 21 injured, including one child, as a result of the strike on the private clinic. One victim died in hospital. SES units rescued four people.
Support UP or become our patron!