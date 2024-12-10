Two women rescued from under rubble after Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia – photos

The rescue operation in Zaporizhzhia. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Rescue workers have freed two women who were trapped under rubble in Zaporizhzhia. The civilians were able to call the rescue service hotline themselves and provide their location.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)

Quote: "During search and rescue operations, the 101 Rescue Service received a call from two women who reported being trapped under the rubble of a destroyed building.

Using the vital information provided, emergency workers released the women, using specialised equipment."

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The SES reported that the women had been trapped under the rubble for over seven hours. They have been taken to hospital.

Background:

On 10 December, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia, destroying a private clinic and damaging nearby buildings.

Medics managed to resuscitate one person who had been presumed dead during the rescue operation in Zaporizhzhia.

As of Tuesday evening four people have been reported dead and 21 injured, including one child, as a result of the strike on the private clinic. One victim died in hospital. SES units rescued four people.

