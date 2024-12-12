All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

US Congress demands intelligence report on impact of cutting off support for Ukraine – media

Ivan Diakonov Thursday, 12 December 2024, 05:11
US Congress demands intelligence report on impact of cutting off support for Ukraine – media
The meeting of the US parliament. Stock photo: Getty Images

The US lawmakers want to assess the consequences for Ukraine in the event of a withdrawal of US support. For this purpose, intelligence directors must submit analytical reports within 90 days.

Source: The Hill

Details: The lawmakers instructed the Director of National Intelligence, the Director of the Defence Intelligence Agency, and the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency to provide a report assessing Ukraine's progress in the war started by Russia, considering American assistance and the consequences for America's adversaries.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The details of the report should include the impact of the ability of Ukraine’s military to defend against Russian aggression if the U.S. continues or withholds military and economic support; and if the U.S. maintains or withdraws permission on the use of long-range provided missiles to strike deep into Russia."

Details: The lawmakers specifically want the intelligence community to assess the impact of a potential defeat of Ukraine on US national security interests, including possible further aggression from Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.

The report must be delivered in an unclassified form within 90 days after adopting the relevant law but may contain a classified annex. It must be submitted to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees and the Foreign Affairs and Appropriations Committees.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • US President-elect Donald Trump has acknowledged that US aid to Kyiv may be reduced after his return to the White House on 20 January.
  • On Sunday, 8 December, after meeting with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on 7 December, and amid the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria, Trump stated that Kyiv wants to reach an agreement to end the war.

Support UP or become our patron!

aid for UkraineUSA
Advertisement:

Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas

Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos

Czech Senate recognises Crimean Tatars' deportation as act of genocide – photos, video

Gambling watchdog chief detained over support for Russian online casino – Ukraine's Bureau of Investigation, photos

Zelenskyy: No world leader has the right to negotiate with Putin on behalf of Ukraine

All News
aid for Ukraine
Trump administration will not affect US$20 billion loan to Ukraine – US Treasury
Scholz urges German business to invest more in Ukraine
Canadian Parliament approves allocation of nearly US$600 million for military aid to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
22:36
World Bank allocates first instalment of US loan to Ukraine involving proceeds from frozen Russian assets
22:18
Trump's special Ukraine envoy believes Kyiv and Moscow are ready for talks
21:38
Rutte and Zelenskyy say Ukraine's position and economy to be discussed in Brussels
21:29
US targets individuals and companies involved in constructing Russia's Nord Stream 2 with new sanctions
21:08
Starmer and Trump discuss support for Ukraine
20:39
EXPLAINERWhat should drive Ukraine for effective EU accession
20:31
NATO secretary general reveals details of informal meeting with leaders, including Zelenskyy
20:28
Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow
20:08
Acting Bulgarian PM won't sign Kyiv-Sofia security agreement without parliamentary approval
19:57
Russians buying up assets of liquidated Russian banks in Ukraine despite de facto ban – media
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: