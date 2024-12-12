US Congress demands intelligence report on impact of cutting off support for Ukraine – media

The US lawmakers want to assess the consequences for Ukraine in the event of a withdrawal of US support. For this purpose, intelligence directors must submit analytical reports within 90 days.

Details: The lawmakers instructed the Director of National Intelligence, the Director of the Defence Intelligence Agency, and the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency to provide a report assessing Ukraine's progress in the war started by Russia, considering American assistance and the consequences for America's adversaries.

Quote: "The details of the report should include the impact of the ability of Ukraine’s military to defend against Russian aggression if the U.S. continues or withholds military and economic support; and if the U.S. maintains or withdraws permission on the use of long-range provided missiles to strike deep into Russia."

Details: The lawmakers specifically want the intelligence community to assess the impact of a potential defeat of Ukraine on US national security interests, including possible further aggression from Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.

The report must be delivered in an unclassified form within 90 days after adopting the relevant law but may contain a classified annex. It must be submitted to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees and the Foreign Affairs and Appropriations Committees.

Background:

US President-elect Donald Trump has acknowledged that US aid to Kyiv may be reduced after his return to the White House on 20 January.

On Sunday, 8 December, after meeting with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on 7 December, and amid the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria, Trump stated that Kyiv wants to reach an agreement to end the war.

