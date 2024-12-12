US House of Representatives approves 2025 defence budget – media

The lower house of the US Congress has approved a US$883.7 billion defence budget bill for 2025. The document includes provisions for raising military salaries, purchasing equipment and creating a special fund for Taiwan.

Source: The Hill

Details: The budget was passed with 281 congressmembers voting in favour, while 140 voted against it.

According to the bill, the Pentagon will receive US$883.7 billion in funding for military personnel salaries, the production of 200 aircraft and 300 military transport vehicles and the creation of a special fund for Taiwan in 2025. This fund is modeled after the initiative for Ukraine, which allows the US to send weapons to the country by purchasing them directly from private manufacturers.

The budget is expected to be reviewed by the Senate next week. It is currently unclear whether the upper house of Congress will raise significant objections to the bill.

The Hill noted that the defence budget must be approved by the end of December.

Background: US lawmakers want to assess the potential consequences for Ukraine if US support is cut off. To this end, they are requiring intelligence leaders to provide analytical reports within 90 days.

