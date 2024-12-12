US defence budget for 2025 includes no extension of lend-lease for Ukraine – Ukrainian Ambassador to US

Oksana Markarova, Ukrainian Ambassador to the US, has reported that the US House of Representatives has passed the 2025 defence budget, which does not include provisions for lend-lease for Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Markarova on Facebook

Quote from Markarova: "The US House of Representatives passed the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) for 2025. The decision was supported by 281 Сongress members, while 140 lawmakers (16 Republicans and 124 Democrats) voted against it. The next step will be the approval of the NDAA by the US Senate, expected next week."

Details: Markarova noted that the document does not allocate funds for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, as US$300 million for this purpose was "pre-allocated" in last year’s bill for 2025.

The adopted version does not also include provisions for extending the lend-lease program for Ukraine, although it was initially expected to be preserved.

"The NDAA draft approved by the Senate included provisions to extend the term of the Ukraine Democracy Defence Lend-Lease Act and the Embassy actively advocated for it. However, the bill passed by the House of Representatives does not include such provisions. The relevant clause was not included in the consolidated text of the bill. The Embassy continues to actively work on maintaining this mechanism, which is also envisaged in the bipartisan and bicameral Stand with Ukraine Act," Markarova stated.

Article 1303 of the law continues to prohibit the use of any funds for actions that could lead to recognising Russia's sovereignty over the occupied oblasts of Ukraine.

Article 1534 instructs the US Secretary of Defense to explore the possibility of establishing a centre of excellence to support the development and enhancement of weapon systems based on artificial intelligence. The centre’s functions include facilitating collaboration between the Pentagon and foreign partners, including Ukraine, to identify best practices, guidelines, standards and benchmarks.

Article 6411 requires the Director of National Intelligence, the Secretary of State and the Secretary of the Treasury to submit a report to the Senate and House Committees on Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, Armed Services, Judiciary, Financial Services and Appropriations on Russia’s financing of international terrorism acts. While the report will not be classified, it may include classified annexes.

This law is just one mechanism through which assistance to Ukraine can be provided.

Background:

The Biden administration plans to deliver all US$61 billion in assistance authorised by Congress to Ukraine before the end of its term.

Jake Sullivan, US President Joe Biden's National Security Advisor, promised to provide Ukraine with hundreds of thousands of additional artillery shells, thousands of missiles and hundreds of armoured vehicles by mid-January.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured NATO and Kyiv of Washington's readiness to fully utilise the funding for Ukraine authorised by Congress.

On 7 December, the US Department of Defense announced a new security assistance package for Ukraine worth US$988 million.

