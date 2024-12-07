US announces new aid package for Ukraine worth almost a billion dollars

The US Department of Defense has announced a new security assistance package for Ukraine worth $988 million.

Source: a statement on the Pentagon website

Quote: "Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced a significant new security assistance package to ensure Ukraine has the tools it needs to prevail in its fight against Russian aggression.

This security assistance package commits an additional $988 million in support through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) that will provide Ukraine with munitions for rocket systems and Unmanned Aerial Systems. This package also includes support for maintenance and repair programs to help Ukraine reconstitute its forces and build and sustain combat power."

Details: The package includes:

ammunition for artillery missile systems (HIMARS);

unmanned aerial systems;

equipment, components and spare parts for the maintenance, repair and overhaul of artillery systems, tanks and armoured vehicles.

The statement notes that this is the twenty-second USAI package from the Biden administration.

