Russian occupiers sentence Mariupol resident to 11 years of prison for allegedly spying for Ukraine

Mykhailo Karimov, 20, a resident of the temporarily occupied city of Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, has been sentenced to 11 years in prison by a court of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic [non-recognised quasi-state formation in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast – ed.] for supposedly passing information about the location of Russian troops to Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Source: legitimate Mariupol City Council on Telegram

Quote: "According to the occupation investigators, Mykhailo Karimov, in the period from December 2022 to June 2023, supposedly collected and transmitted information about the locations and movements of Russian troops to Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. The Russians also stated that the resident of Mariupol also supposedly purchased and illegally stored ammunition."

Advertisement:

Details: The Mariupol City Council stressed that the Russian sham court sentenced Karimov to 11 years in a maximum security penal colony.

In recent days, the Russians have intensified the search for "spies" in temporarily occupied territories, holding "court hearings" against identified "saboteurs" and people who disagree with the Russian occupation authorities en masse.

Background:

Advertisement:

On 11 November, the so-called Supreme Court of "Donetsk People’s Republic" sentenced eight Ukrainian soldiers who supposedly bombarded Mariupol to 17 years in prison.

On 9 December, in temporarily occupied Donetsk, the sham court sentenced nine Ukrainian defenders of Mariupol who had been captured at the Azovstal Steel Plant to various prison terms – from 24 years to life imprisonment.

Support UP or become our patron!