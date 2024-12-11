All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian-backed Donetsk militants announce sentences for nine Ukrainian defenders of Azovstal Steelworks

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 11 December 2024, 15:07
Russian-backed Donetsk militants announce sentences for nine Ukrainian defenders of Azovstal Steelworks
The Ukrainian defenders in question. Photo: Kremlin-aligned Russian media

A so-called "court" in the Russian-backed "Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)" terror organisation has handed down sentences ranging from 24 years to life imprisonment to nine Ukrainian soldiers. These troops defended Mariupol and were captured during the 2022 withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the Azovstal Steelworks.

Source: Mariupol City Council, the lawful authorities of Mariupol, on Telegram

Quote: "Soldiers from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – Andrii Shestak, Nazarii Moroz, Vladyslav Yavorskyi, Vadym Shulha, Serhii Yampolskyi, Maksym Kolbasin, Dmytro Shalara, Volodymyr Penzin and Kostiantyn Romaniuk – have received their sentences."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians claim that these Ukrainian defenders bombarded the village of Staryi Krym in March 2022.

The Ukrainian defenders will reportedly serve their sentences in a strict regime penal colony.

Background: On 16 August 2023, a "DPR" court sentenced two captured Ukrainian soldiers who served in the Azov Regiment, Pavlo Artemenko and Anton Romaniuk, to 24 years in prison.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Mariupoloccupation
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy rejects Putin's call to downsize Ukraine's Armed Forces: Strong, large army is best

UK announces new US$286 million military aid package for Ukraine

Russia's Rostov Oblast under attack by drones, oil refinery on fire – video

Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow

Zelenskyy: Ukraine does not yet have the strength to liberate Crimea and Donbas

Priest of Moscow-backed church praised Putin and Russian occupiers, Ukraine's Security Service finds – photos

All News
Mariupol
150,000 IDPs have returned to occupied territories, 70,000 to Mariupol alone – Ukrainian MP
Resistance sabotages railway near Mariupol, where tracks to Russia are being laid
Putin gives Mariupol steel plant to Chechen leader's associates for looting
RECENT NEWS
10:37
Russians intensify offensives, but fail to break through – Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
10:26
Ukraine's General Staff confirms strike on Russian oil refinery supplying Russian army
10:25
Sweden has not ruled out joining peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
09:37
South Korean intelligence reports 100 North Korean soldiers killed and around 1,000 injured fighting against Ukraine
08:43
Ukraine's air defence downs 45 Russian drones, 40 others fail to reach their targets
08:28
Russians try to break through Ukrainian defences on Kursk bridgehead almost 70 times
08:22
Zelenskyy rejects Putin's call to downsize Ukraine's Armed Forces: Strong, large army is best
07:42
Russia loses 1,530 soldiers and 27 armoured combat vehicles in one day
07:20
Zelenskyy confirms visit to Ukraine by Trump's special envoy
07:14
Zelenskyy on peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: Positive response from certain leaders
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: