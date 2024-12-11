Russian-backed Donetsk militants announce sentences for nine Ukrainian defenders of Azovstal Steelworks

A so-called "court" in the Russian-backed "Donetsk People's Republic (DPR)" terror organisation has handed down sentences ranging from 24 years to life imprisonment to nine Ukrainian soldiers. These troops defended Mariupol and were captured during the 2022 withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the Azovstal Steelworks.

Source: Mariupol City Council, the lawful authorities of Mariupol, on Telegram

Quote: "Soldiers from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine – Andrii Shestak, Nazarii Moroz, Vladyslav Yavorskyi, Vadym Shulha, Serhii Yampolskyi, Maksym Kolbasin, Dmytro Shalara, Volodymyr Penzin and Kostiantyn Romaniuk – have received their sentences."

Details: The Russians claim that these Ukrainian defenders bombarded the village of Staryi Krym in March 2022.

The Ukrainian defenders will reportedly serve their sentences in a strict regime penal colony.

Background: On 16 August 2023, a "DPR" court sentenced two captured Ukrainian soldiers who served in the Azov Regiment, Pavlo Artemenko and Anton Romaniuk, to 24 years in prison.

