Search and rescue operation completed after Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia: 11 killed and 22 injured – photo, video

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 12 December 2024, 14:08
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

The death toll from the Russian missile strike on a medical clinic in Zaporizhzhia on 10 December has risen to 11 when rescue workers recovered the body of a woman from beneath the rubble. The search and rescue operation, which lasted almost two days, has been completed.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Ihor Klymenko, Ukraineʼs Minister of Internal Affairs 

Quote: "Unfortunately, the death toll in Zaporizhzhia has increased to 11."

Details: Fedorov said that rescue workers retrieved the body of a woman from under the rubble of a house.

Updated: Fedorov later added that the search and rescue operation, which had lasted almost two days, had been completed.

Ihor Klymenko said the search and rescue operation lasted more than 46 hours.

The Russian missile attack on the building of a medical facility killed 11 people and injured 22 others, including a five-year-old girl.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Currently, police investigators are documenting the aftermath of the Russian war crime committed against the civilian population of Ukraine. Citizens have filed 120 reports of property damage.

Background:

  • On 10 December, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia, destroying a private clinic and damaging nearby buildings.
  • As of Tuesday evening, 4 people were reported dead and 21 injured, including a child, as a result of the strike on the private clinic.
  • Rescue workers freed two women who were trapped under rubble in Zaporizhzhia in the evening of 10 December. The civilians were able to call the rescue service hotline themselves and give their location.

On the morning of 12 December, rescuers retrieved the body of another woman. According to Fedorov, one person remained under the rubble.

