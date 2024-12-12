All Sections
Ukrainian forces repel Russian assault near Kruhliakivka in Kharkiv Oblast, destroying seven pieces of equipment – video

Yevhen Buderatskyi, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 12 December 2024, 16:03
Ukrainian forces repel Russian assault near Kruhliakivka in Kharkiv Oblast, destroying seven pieces of equipment – video
Russian military equipment being destroyed. Photo: Screenshot

On 11 December, the Achilles strike UAV battalion, alongside troops from Ukraine's 1st Presidential Brigade Burevii and the 77th Airmobile Brigade, successfully repelled a Russian mechanised offensive on the Kupiansk front in Kharkiv Oblast. The Ukrainian forces destroyed one tank, three infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs), and three MT-LB armoured personnel carriers (APCs) during the confrontation.

Source: Yurii Fedorenko, Commander of the Achilles UAV Battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade Ivan Sirko

Details: Russian forces deployed eight pieces of equipment to conduct a mechanised assault near the settlement of Kruhliakivka on the left (east) bank of the Oskil River on the Kupiansk front.

The Achilles UAV battalion, alongside troops from the 1st Presidential Brigade Burevii of Ukraine's National Guard and paratroopers from the 77th Airmobile Brigade of the Air Assault Forces, successfully repelled the attack.

The Achilles battalion damaged and immobilised eight armoured combat vehicles and completely destroyed seven: one tank, three IFVs, and three MT-LBs.

Background: Anton Shmahailo, Commander of the First Strike Company of the Achilles Battalion of the 92nd Separate Assault Brigade, speculated that the Russian forces had been given a deadline to achieve specific objectives in the area, likely to capture Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi before the New Year.

