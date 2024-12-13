Ban on importing Russian goods to Ukraine extended for one year

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine (Ukrainian government) has amended a resolution prohibiting the import of goods originating from the Russian Federation into Ukraine's customs territory. The government made the decision on 13 December 2024 (a copy is in the possession of Ekonomichna Pravda).

Source: Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) website; Ekonomichna Pravda

Details: The document indicates that the ban will remain in effect until 31 December 2025. As of 1 January 2026, the resolution – and thus the ban – will expire. However, it could theoretically end earlier, as another condition for lifting the ban is the cessation of Russia's "discriminatory and/or unfriendly actions against Ukraine".

Quote: "The adoption of the resolution aligns with Ukraine's position on countering Russia's large-scale armed aggression and restoring Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The resolution banning the import of goods originating from Russia was first adopted in 2015 and has been extended annually ever since.

Background: In late August 2024, Ukraine decided to terminate the Agreement between the Ukrainian and Russian governments on the organisation of a direct classified telephone line between Kyiv and Moscow dated 27 February 1998.

