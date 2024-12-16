Putin: West pushes Russia to red line

Russian leader Vladimir Putin said in a speech to the Russian Defence Ministry that the West was "pushing Russia to the red line", and Moscow could not help but respond.

Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza

Details: Putin also said that the serial production of the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile would begin soon, and the number of personnel in the Russian Armed Forces had been increased to 1.5 million.

The Russian leader says that the Russian troops have seized 189 settlements in Ukraine over the past year, and more than 100,000 US troops are currently deployed in Europe.

Putin also said that the US plans to deploy medium- and short-range precision-guided missiles in Europe "cause concern" and that Russia would lift its restrictions on the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty if the US started deploying such systems.



