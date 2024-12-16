All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Putin: West pushes Russia to red line

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 16 December 2024, 13:55
Putin: West pushes Russia to red line
Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin said in a speech to the Russian Defence Ministry that the West was "pushing Russia to the red line", and Moscow could not help but respond.

Source: Latvia-based Russian media outlet Meduza

Quote: "The West is pushing Russia to the red line, and Moscow cannot help but respond."

Advertisement:

Details: Putin also said that the serial production of the Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile would begin soon, and the number of personnel in the Russian Armed Forces had been increased to 1.5 million.

The Russian leader says that the  Russian troops have seized 189 settlements in Ukraine over the past year, and more than 100,000 US troops are currently deployed in Europe.

Putin also said that the US plans to deploy medium- and short-range precision-guided missiles in Europe "cause concern" and that Russia would lift its restrictions on the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty if the US started deploying such systems.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

PutinRussiawarUkraine
Advertisement:

Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria

Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"

Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

"I betrayed my Party": Ukrainian forces publish diary of dead North Korean soldier – photo

Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

All News
Putin
Kremlin repeats Putin agreed to Orbán's "Christmas truce" idea
Putin orders urgent action to save Russia's coal industry
There's a small problem in discussions on peace deal for Ukraine – NATO secretary general
RECENT NEWS
19:55
Ukrainian-made drones account for 96% of all UAVs for Ukraine's Defence Forces – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
19:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to share facts about Azerbaijani plane crash with partners
18:41
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria
18:33
Pro-Russian hackers attack website of Italian Foreign Ministry and number of airports
18:19
Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"
18:04
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
17:54
Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring eight people, including two children
17:23
Putin and Slovak PM are only world leaders threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:22
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
16:04
Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: