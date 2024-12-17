All Sections
South Korea imposes sanctions on North Korea and Russia for military cooperation

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 17 December 2024, 09:49
South Korea imposes sanctions on North Korea and Russia for military cooperation
Stock photo: Getty Images

South Korea has imposed sanctions on 11 individuals and 15 organisations involved in military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, the financing of North Korea's nuclear and missile programmes and Pyongyang's illegal procurement of sanctioned goods.

Source: statement by South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs; DW, a German international broadcaster and media outlet

Details: The restrictions on individuals and organisations will take effect on 19 December.

The sanctions list includes generals of the Korean People's Army Kim Yong Bok and Sin Kum Chol, missile engineer Ri Pong Chun and another high-ranking officer, Ri Song Jin.

Restrictions have also been imposed on several businessmen and their companies, such as Roman Alar and his company Parsek LLC, which reportedly supplied key missile materials and technologies to North Korea.

In total, the sanctions list includes seven Russian individuals and 13 organisations, including several banks. Conducting financial or currency transactions with them now requires Seoul's authorisation.

The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised that the sanctions were imposed in response to the statement issued on 16 December by Western foreign ministers condemning military cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

Background:

