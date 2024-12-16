Trump mentions some progress in "ending the war" in Ukraine
US President-elect Donald Trump has stated that his team is working on "ending the war" in Ukraine and has made "a little progress".
Source: a speech made by Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, on 16 December, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Trump said his team is attempting to "stop the horrible war happening in Ukraine".
Quote: "We’ve got a little progress. It’s a tough one… People are being killed at levels nobody’s ever seen," he remarked without providing further clarification.
The president-elect said that Ukraine is a land of flat terrain, where "the only thing that stops a bullet is the human body".
"It's a very flat surface; it’s great farming land. It’s the breadbasket for the world, actually," he added.
Trump also suggested that the war in Ukraine is "far worse than people are reporting, for both sides".
"We’re going to do our best; we’ve been doing our best. We’ll see what happens. Since the elections, I’ve been working every day to put the world at ease a little bit and to get rid of wars," he stated.
Background:
- Trump’s team is reportedly developing a plan to end the hostilities in Ukraine and is holding discussions with the current US administration and Ukrainian officials.
- The US president-elect has insisted that he will not abandon Ukraine in his efforts to resolve the Russo-Ukrainian war.
