Trump mentions some progress in "ending the war" in Ukraine

US President-elect Donald Trump has stated that his team is working on "ending the war" in Ukraine and has made "a little progress".

Source: a speech made by Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, on 16 December, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump said his team is attempting to "stop the horrible war happening in Ukraine".

Advertisement:

Quote: "We’ve got a little progress. It’s a tough one… People are being killed at levels nobody’s ever seen," he remarked without providing further clarification.

The president-elect said that Ukraine is a land of flat terrain, where "the only thing that stops a bullet is the human body".

"It's a very flat surface; it’s great farming land. It’s the breadbasket for the world, actually," he added.

Advertisement:

Trump also suggested that the war in Ukraine is "far worse than people are reporting, for both sides".

"We’re going to do our best; we’ve been doing our best. We’ll see what happens. Since the elections, I’ve been working every day to put the world at ease a little bit and to get rid of wars," he stated.

Background:

Trump’s team is reportedly developing a plan to end the hostilities in Ukraine and is holding discussions with the current US administration and Ukrainian officials.

The US president-elect has insisted that he will not abandon Ukraine in his efforts to resolve the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Support UP or become our patron!