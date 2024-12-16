All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Trump mentions some progress in "ending the war" in Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 16 December 2024, 19:33
Trump mentions some progress in ending the war in Ukraine
Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President-elect Donald Trump has stated that his team is working on "ending the war" in Ukraine and has made "a little progress".

Source: a speech made by Trump in Palm Beach, Florida, on 16 December, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump said his team is attempting to "stop the horrible war happening in Ukraine".

Advertisement:

Quote: "We’ve got a little progress. It’s a tough one… People are being killed at levels nobody’s ever seen," he remarked without providing further clarification.

The president-elect said that Ukraine is a land of flat terrain, where "the only thing that stops a bullet is the human body".

"It's a very flat surface; it’s great farming land. It’s the breadbasket for the world, actually," he added.

Advertisement:

Trump also suggested that the war in Ukraine is "far worse than people are reporting, for both sides".

"We’re going to do our best; we’ve been doing our best. We’ll see what happens. Since the elections, I’ve been working every day to put the world at ease a little bit and to get rid of wars," he stated.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

TrumpwarUSA
Advertisement:

Ukraine could be running low on US ATACMS missiles – NYT

Azerbaijan announces for the first time that plane crash in Kazakhstan was caused by weapons strike

Ukraine's national debt reaches almost US$160 bn

Ukraine's defence forces thwart Russian attempt to land on Kozatskyi Island in Kherson Oblast

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence allows use of new Ukrainian unmanned all-terrain vehicle

Ukraine's National Guard reveals it has 900 fire groups protecting critical infrastructure

All News
Trump
Trump says he didn't invite Zelenskyy to his inauguration but "would like to have him"
Trump's team comments on Orbán's idea of a Christmas truce in Ukraine
Ukrainian authorities postpone US minerals deal to let Trump seal it – NYT
RECENT NEWS
20:40
If Russia escalates pressure in Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's forces may retreat – Bloomberg
20:27
Gas prices in Europe surge as Putin casts doubt on new transit agreement – Bloomberg
20:05
Ukraine could be running low on US ATACMS missiles – NYT
19:40
Zelenskyy compared Azerbaijani plane crash to MH17 tragedy and pointed to Russia's responsibility
19:00
Ukraine's Education Ministry: over 150 underground and vocational schools are being built in Ukraine
18:16
Scholz expresses opinion of Trump's position: Ukraine has to become strong to end war
17:09
Fortifications in Zaporizhzhia are 100% ready – Ukraine's prime minister
16:54
Ukraine's defence spending reaches US$42.88 bn since beginning of year
16:44
Azerbaijan announces for the first time that plane crash in Kazakhstan was caused by weapons strike
16:43
Ukraine receives US$485 m from US and World Bank for social and humanitarian needs
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: