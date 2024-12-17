Trump's envoy for Ukraine reportedly plans January visit to Kyiv – Reuters

Keith Kellogg, US President-elect’s appointed special representative for Ukraine and Russia, is set to visit Kyiv and several other European capitals in January 2025.

Source: European Pravda, citing Reuters

Details: Reuters writes that Kellogg intends to meet with Ukrainian leadership in Kyiv and his team is working on organising meetings with leaders in other European capitals, such as Rome and Paris.

Advertisement:

While Kellogg’s European tour is still being finalised, sources indicate that a visit to Moscow is not planned.

The meetings are expected to focus on "fact-finding" on behalf of Trump’s new administration, rather than negotiations concerning the war in Ukraine, the report states.

Earlier, Kellogg mentioned that he was preparing certain visits to "hear out" the positions of parties involved in the full-scale war.

Advertisement:

Trump’s team is currently working on a plan to end hostilities in Ukraine, with Trump recently claiming that "a little progress" had been made.

Background: At the end of November, Trump announced he had chosen retired General Keith Kellogg as special representative for Ukraine and Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!