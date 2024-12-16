All Sections
Trump says he didn't invite Zelenskyy to his inauguration but "would like to have him"

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 16 December 2024, 20:00
Zelenskyy, Macron and Trump at a meeting in Paris on 7 December. Photo: Getty Images

US President-elect Donald Trump would not rule out Volodymyr Zelenskyy attending his inauguration on 20 January 2025.

Source: Trump during a press conference in Palm Beach, Florida, on 16 December, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Asked whether he had invited Zelenskyy to his inauguration, Trump responded, "No."

Quote: "But if he’d like to come, I’d like to have him. I didn’t invite him, no."

Foreign leaders are rarely invited to attend US presidential inaugurations, but the incoming president's administration gets to decide who is invited.

Background: 

  • According to media reports, the US president-elect's team extended an invitation to Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who declined.
  • CNN has also reported that the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni, is among the invitees.

