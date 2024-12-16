Trump hints he might reverse decision to allow Ukraine to launch long-range strikes into Russia
US President-elect Donald Trump has criticised President Joe Biden's decision to permit Ukraine to strike Russian territory and hinted that he might withdraw that authorisation.
Source: Trump during a press conference in Palm Beach, Florida, on 16 December, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Trump believes the United States should not have allowed Ukraine to strike "200 miles [about 320 km – ed.] into Russia".
"I think that was a bad thing. That brought the Koreans in, North Korea," he added, despite the fact that permission for long-range strikes was granted after the involvement of North Korean troops in the Russo-Ukrainian war had been confirmed.
The US president-elect also maintained that Biden did not consult him before deciding on long-range strikes.
"I don’t think that should have been allowed – certainly not just weeks before I take over. Why would they do that without asking me what I thought? I wouldn’t have had them do that. I think that was a big mistake they made," Trump asserted.
Asked whether he might reconsider the decision after he takes office, the US president-elect replied: "I might."
Background:
- Donald Trump's nominee for National Security Adviser, Florida Congressman Mike Waltz, believes that allowing Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory threatens to further escalate the war.
- Trump also said his administration is working to end the war in Ukraine and has made "some progress".
