All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Trump hints he might reverse decision to allow Ukraine to launch long-range strikes into Russia

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 16 December 2024, 20:25
Trump hints he might reverse decision to allow Ukraine to launch long-range strikes into Russia
Donald Trump. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President-elect Donald Trump has criticised President Joe Biden's decision to permit Ukraine to strike Russian territory and hinted that he might withdraw that authorisation.

Source: Trump during a press conference in Palm Beach, Florida, on 16 December, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump believes the United States should not have allowed Ukraine to strike "200 miles [about 320 km – ed.] into Russia".

Advertisement:

"I think that was a bad thing. That brought the Koreans in, North Korea," he added, despite the fact that permission for long-range strikes was granted after the involvement of North Korean troops in the Russo-Ukrainian war had been confirmed. 

The US president-elect also maintained that Biden did not consult him before deciding on long-range strikes.

"I don’t think that should have been allowed – certainly not just weeks before I take over. Why would they do that without asking me what I thought? I wouldn’t have had them do that. I think that was a big mistake they made," Trump asserted.

Advertisement:

Asked whether he might reconsider the decision after he takes office, the US president-elect replied: "I might."

Background: 

  • Donald Trump's nominee for National Security Adviser, Florida Congressman Mike Waltz, believes that allowing Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory threatens to further escalate the war.
  • Trump also said his administration is working to end the war in Ukraine and has made "some progress".

Support UP or become our patron!

TrumpUkraineweapons
Advertisement:

Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria

Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"

Putin ordered Fico to open second energy front against Ukraine – Zelenskyy

"I betrayed my Party": Ukrainian forces publish diary of dead North Korean soldier – photo

Shahed drone repair base in Russia's Oryol Oblast destroyed by Ukrainian forces

Ukrainian air defence destroys all attack UAVs launched by Russia

All News
Trump
Trump says he didn't invite Zelenskyy to his inauguration but "would like to have him"
Trump mentions some progress in "ending the war" in Ukraine
Trump's team comments on Orbán's idea of a Christmas truce in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
19:55
Ukrainian-made drones account for 96% of all UAVs for Ukraine's Defence Forces – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
19:02
Zelenskyy: Ukraine's Defence Intelligence to share facts about Azerbaijani plane crash with partners
18:41
Russia cuts off gas supplies to Transnistria
18:33
Pro-Russian hackers attack website of Italian Foreign Ministry and number of airports
18:19
Zelenskyy to announce important personnel changes "soon"
18:04
Greece to provide Ukraine with Sea Sparrow missiles
17:54
Russians shell Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast, injuring eight people, including two children
17:23
Putin and Slovak PM are only world leaders threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity – Ukraine's Foreign Ministry
16:22
Russia changes tactics of missile attacks on Ukraine – UK Defence Intelligence
16:04
Zelenskyy and Azerbaijani president discuss crash of plane possibly shot down by Russian air defences
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: