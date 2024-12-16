Trump hints he might reverse decision to allow Ukraine to launch long-range strikes into Russia

US President-elect Donald Trump has criticised President Joe Biden's decision to permit Ukraine to strike Russian territory and hinted that he might withdraw that authorisation.

Source: Trump during a press conference in Palm Beach, Florida, on 16 December, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump believes the United States should not have allowed Ukraine to strike "200 miles [about 320 km – ed.] into Russia".

"I think that was a bad thing. That brought the Koreans in, North Korea," he added, despite the fact that permission for long-range strikes was granted after the involvement of North Korean troops in the Russo-Ukrainian war had been confirmed.

The US president-elect also maintained that Biden did not consult him before deciding on long-range strikes.

"I don’t think that should have been allowed – certainly not just weeks before I take over. Why would they do that without asking me what I thought? I wouldn’t have had them do that. I think that was a big mistake they made," Trump asserted.

Asked whether he might reconsider the decision after he takes office, the US president-elect replied: "I might."

Background:

Donald Trump's nominee for National Security Adviser, Florida Congressman Mike Waltz, believes that allowing Ukraine to use ATACMS missiles to strike Russian territory threatens to further escalate the war.

Trump also said his administration is working to end the war in Ukraine and has made "some progress".

