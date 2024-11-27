All Sections
Trump names special envoy for Ukraine and Russia – photo

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 27 November 2024, 19:58
Keith Kellogg. Photo: Getty Images

US President-elect Donald Trump has announced that he has chosen retired General Keith Kellogg as his "special envoy for Ukraine and Russia".

Source: Trump on Truth Social, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The US president-elect said that Kellogg, who will become special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, "has led a distinguished Military and Business career", including serving in national security.

"Together, we will secure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, and Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN!" Trump added.

Keith Kellogg, 2020
Photo: АР

A retired lieutenant general and veteran of the Vietnam War, Kellogg joined Trump's team as a national security adviser in Vice President Mike Pence's office in 2017-2021.

He defended Trump's 2019 call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, privately urged Vice President Pence to reject the 2020 presidential election results, and, when Pence publicly distanced himself from Trump, condemned his actions.

Kellogg currently works at the pro-Trump think tank America First Policy Institute, where he has put forward several proposals outlining what national security policy might look like under a future Trump administration.

Kellogg also contributed to the drafting of yet another "peace plan" for Ukraine.

According to this plan, Trump could cut off military aid to Ukraine if it refuses to hold peace talks, and Moscow would be warned that any refusal to negotiate would lead to increased support for Kyiv. The peace talks themselves should lead to a de facto freeze of the contact line.

Kellogg also proposed punishing NATO member states that spend less than 2% of their GDP on defence by withdrawing their collective defence guarantees under Article 5 of the Washington Treaty.

