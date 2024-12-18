Trump knows about danger of freezing war in Ukraine – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that US President-elect Donald Trump is aware of Ukraine's reluctance to surrender and freeze the war.

Source: Zelenskyy speaking online with Le Parisien readers about the results of talks with Trump in Paris, Ukrinform

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Trump knows about my desire not to rush to the detriment of Ukraine.

The country has long been fighting for its sovereignty. No matter how many presidents or prime ministers want to declare an end to the war, we are not going to just give up and surrender our independence."

"The danger would be to say: ‘We will freeze the war and negotiate with the Russians’."

Details: Zelenskyy said Trump is keen to resolve the war quickly, but he does not yet have access to all the information he needs.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "He is not yet in the White House and cannot have access to all the information: intelligence, the Ministry of Defense, certain diplomatic channels, and so on. When he is there [on the post of the president – ed.], we will be able to speak the same language, with the same level of information."

Details: According to Zelenskyy, it is important that the changes in the US after Trump's election favour Ukraine.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We would like to see stronger support for Ukraine from the United States.

Our teams are already working with President Trump's teams.

We will build relations with the new administration, this will be our priority.

The United States has been and remains our leading donor in this war, although I want to emphasise that both Europe and the United States are important for Ukraine.

We do not put anyone above the others."

Background: Earlier, Trump assured that he would continue to support Ukraine in his attempts to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war.

