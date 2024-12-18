All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Biden administration confident US military aid allocated to Ukraine will be sufficient to fight till end of 2025

Iryna Balachuk, Ulyana KrychkovskaWednesday, 18 December 2024, 08:03
Biden administration confident US military aid allocated to Ukraine will be sufficient to fight till end of 2025
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The current US administration is confident that the military assistance already provided or planned to be provided to Kyiv by the end of Joe Biden's presidency will suffice for Ukraine until the end of 2025.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a statement by US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller during a briefing

Details: When asked how long Ukraine could resist Russia using the resources provided by the current Biden administration, Miller said the administration believes that the resources already supplied to Ukraine, along with those planned by the end of Biden's term, will provide Ukraine with the necessary materials and equipment to continue its fight until the end of 2025.

Advertisement:

Miller advised contacting the US Department of Defense for specifics on the percentage of military assistance already delivered and what remains.

Background:

  • The US recently announced a US$20 billion contribution to a special World Bank fund for Ukraine. 
  • It was also reported that the United States would soon allocate more than US$440 million to support agriculture, reconstruction and economic activity in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

USAaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Russia increases Shahed attack drone production for winter campaign against Ukraine – ISW

US to announce new US$1.25 billion military aid package for Ukraine on Monday – AP

Ukraine could be running low on US ATACMS missiles – NYT

Azerbaijan announces for the first time that plane crash in Kazakhstan was caused by weapons strike

Ukraine's national debt reaches almost US$160 bn

Ukraine's defence forces thwart Russian attempt to land on Kozatskyi Island in Kherson Oblast

All News
USA
World Bank allocates first instalment of US loan to Ukraine involving proceeds from frozen Russian assets
US targets individuals and companies involved in constructing Russia's Nord Stream 2 with new sanctions
Trump team criticises killing of Russian general in Moscow
RECENT NEWS
07:38
Taras Chmut: We have chaos in the military command
06:42
Russia publishes festive video of air defence shooting down Santa amid reports of Azerbaijan Airlines crash in Grozny
05:46
Russia increases Shahed attack drone production for winter campaign against Ukraine – ISW
04:44
Russians establish drone assembly classes in schools in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine
03:50
Russia claims Ukrainian drone attack caused injuries and destruction in Belgorod Oblast
02:59
Ukrainian intelligence: About 600,000 Russian troops currently deployed to fight against Ukraine
01:57
Russia attacks Mykolaiv with Shahed drones: roof of high-rise building on fire
01:07
Ukrainian intelligence: Ukrainian drones can operate at distance of up to 2,000 kilometres into Russia
00:48
US to announce new US$1.25 billion military aid package for Ukraine on Monday – AP
21:47
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry outlines timeline for second Peace Summit
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: