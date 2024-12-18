Biden administration confident US military aid allocated to Ukraine will be sufficient to fight till end of 2025

The current US administration is confident that the military assistance already provided or planned to be provided to Kyiv by the end of Joe Biden's presidency will suffice for Ukraine until the end of 2025.

Source: European Pravda with reference to a statement by US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller during a briefing

Details: When asked how long Ukraine could resist Russia using the resources provided by the current Biden administration, Miller said the administration believes that the resources already supplied to Ukraine, along with those planned by the end of Biden's term, will provide Ukraine with the necessary materials and equipment to continue its fight until the end of 2025.

Advertisement:

Miller advised contacting the US Department of Defense for specifics on the percentage of military assistance already delivered and what remains.

Background:

The US recently announced a US$20 billion contribution to a special World Bank fund for Ukraine.

It was also reported that the United States would soon allocate more than US$440 million to support agriculture, reconstruction and economic activity in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!